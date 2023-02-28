'Outstanding' player now open to joining Newcastle as agent offers Eddie Howe chance to sign him











Kieran Tierney is open to the prospect of joining Newcastle from Arsenal when the summer transfer window opens.

The Chronicle report that Tierney’s representatives have offered the Magpies the chance to sign the Scotland international.

They report that Tierney will not settle for his current situation at Arsenal, with Alex Zinchenko the first choice this season.

It has been reported that he was considering an Arsenal exit, with a number of Premier League clubs said to be interested.

Kieran Tierney now open to joining Newcastle this summer

Newcastle are hugely ambitious and will want to make signings in the summer which take them closer to their ultimate ambitions.

They look set to be playing European football of some description next season, which will require a bigger squad, higher on quality than what they have now.

They bought Matt Targett in the summer, but play Dan Burn at left-back in most games now, but Tierney would be an upgrade on both when fit.

Kevin Campbell has told The Highbury Squad that Tierney is ‘outstanding‘, and the Gunners do need quality options in all positions themselves.

It is up to Mikel Arteta to balance the demands for gametime of his squad if he wants to build an elite pool of players capable of challenging on all fronts.

Arsenal are all but certain to play in next season’s Champions League and that will likely be more appealing to Tierney than the Europa League gametime he is being handed this term.