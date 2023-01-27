Arsenal Transfer News: Declan Rice still possible if Gunners land Moises Caicedo











Sky Sports have claimed that Arsenal signing Moises Caicedo will have no impact on their potential summer pursuit of West Ham’s Declan Rice.

Arsenal have reportedly made a bid of around £60m for Caicedo today. The Brighton midfielder is even thought to be considering handing a transfer request in to force the move. However, as yet, Brighton are believed to be sticking to their guns and refusing to sell.

Of course, if a move for Caicedo is done then Arsenal fans will question if that means they won’t be signing Declan Rice in the summer.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The Gunners have been linked with Rice recently. Reports have said the Gunners will go all out for the England man.

And according to Sky today, if Arsenal do indeed sign Caicedo, then it will have no bearing on whether or not they go for Rice or not.

“Sky Sports News understands Arsenal remain interested in signing Declan Rice in the summer – regardless of the outcome of their pursuit of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo,” they wrote.

Rice is widely expected to finally leave West Ham this summer. He has remained loyal in previous windows, but is now expected to ask to leave, with Arsenal and Chelsea keen.

TBR’s View: Rice and Caicedo is dreamland for Arsenal

Wow. Arsenal going for Caicedo and Rice in the same year. This is the sort of stuff Arsenal fans have been dreaming of for seasons now.

The Gunners are absolutely going for it under Mikel Arteta. The Kroenke’s are completely backing Arteta and clearly willing to spend huge sums.

Should Arsenal end up with both Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, then it will feel like Arsenal are here to stay. If they do win the league, then add Rice and Caicedo, then more titles are in their sights.

Certainly, Gunners fans will be delighted to see this sort of report.