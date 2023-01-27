Arsenal Transfer News: Moises Caicedo ready to hand in transfer request











Moises Caicedo is ready to hand in a transfer request in order to push through a move to Arsenal this month, according to the Daily Mail.

Reports this morning claimed a bid of £60m had gone in from Arsenal to Caicedo. That bid is widely expected to be rejected by Brighton, who want to keep Caicedo until the summer at least.

However, with new agents now behind him, the Daily Mail is reporting that Caicedo is ready to push for the move and with that, hand in a transfer request.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Caicedo handing in such a request would come as a shock to Brighton. The Ecuadorian only said this week that his focus is purely on helping the Seagulls. But the change in agents seems to have prompted a change in thoughts.

Arsenal are competing with Chelsea to try and sign Caicedo. The midfielder is open to moving on and joining Mikel Arteta’s revolution at The Emirates.

The Mail reports how Arsenal are set to bid again for Caicedo, after that £60m offer wasn’t enough.

TBR’s View: Caicedo clearly wants Arsenal

Well, this one is moving fast isn’t it?! It’s gone from a bid being lodged to Caicedo now wanting to actively force through a deal.

In a way, it shows the lure of Arsenal right now as they thrive under Arteta’s guidance. Caicedo wants to be part of it and the chance to win the PL Title is clearly weighing on his decision.

From here, a move is looking more than likely. Brighton won’t want to hold a player against his will but on the other hand, they’ll want big money. For Arsenal fans, though, it’s safe to say they can start to get excited about potentially landing Caicedo before Tuesday’s deadline.