Journalist Rudy Galetti has claimed that Liverpool are now ‘very interested’ in signing Arsenal’s top target Declan Rice in the summer transfer window.

The Reds have had a shocking season so far, and things went from bad to worse after they were hammered 3-0 by relegation-threatened Wolves last weekend.

Midfield remains their biggest issue, and they could now ruin Arsenal’s plans this summer.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Liverpool are ‘really interested’ in Arsenal target Declan Rice

The Daily Mail revealed last month that Arsenal have made West Ham star Declan Rice their top target for the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are short of options in the middle of the park. Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are their regular starters, while Jorginho, as good as he is, is only a short-term option.

A new midfielder will be a priority for Mikel Arteta in the summer window, and Rice would be absolutely incredible for them if they can get him.

However, Liverpool are desperate for a new midfielder too, and they could spoil the Gunners’ party.

Galetti told GiveMeSport: “It’s too early to talk about negotiation between clubs because West Ham don’t want to discuss about Rice with any clubs until June.

“But for sure, Arsenal will be one that will follow the player with great attention during the next transfer window, and in that sense, we also need to pay attention to Liverpool, who are really interested in him.”

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

TBR View:

It’s no surprise at all that multiple top clubs are interested in Rice.

The Englishman is one of the best players in his position in the Premier League, and he has performed brilliantly – not just for West Ham but for England as well.

What makes him an even more attractive option is the fact that he’s still only 24 years old, which means he’s nowhere near his prime yet and will only get better in the coming years.

Liverpool could do with Rice in the middle of their park, but whether they can compete with Arsenal in this race – especially if the Gunners win the Premier League – remains to be seen.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

