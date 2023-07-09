22-year-old now about to join Arsenal, he’s already met his new teammates

Defender Jurrien Timber has now met his future Arsenal teammates and done his media duties ahead of joining the club.

That’s according to journalist Charles Watts, who was speaking on his YouTube channel about the Dutchman.

Arsenal’s pre-season preparation went up a notch yesterday.

The players involved with their national teams joined up with the squad, including new signing Kai Havertz.

Members of the squad who had already been in training took part in a pre-season friendly against Watford.

A young side came away with a 1-1 draw, with Marquinhos scoring Arsenal’s goal.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta’s squad travel to Germany today before their next friendly against 1. FC Nurnberg on Thursday.

Jurrien Timber should be an Arsenal player by then and has already met his new teammates.

However, it’s not known exactly when the club will reveal their latest signing.

Timber has already met new Arsenal teammates

Speaking about the ongoing situation surrounding Timber, Watts said: “He’s not quite signed yet, but he’s very, very close.

“He spent the day at London Colney on Friday going through all of his media stuff, the medical side of things.

“He’s flown back to Holland now, he spent yesterday in Holland. I don’t know if he’s going to be coming back today or not.

“I don’t know if Timber’s going to be flying back and linking up with the squad then [in Germany], we’ll have to wait and see.

“I don’t know when Arsenal are going to announce this, but he spent the day and met his new teammates on Friday, did media stuff and had his medical and all that kind of stuff.

“It’s just a case of when this is going to be announced and when he can get everything in order to come back over here and link up with the squad.”

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Timber will be eager to impress his new Arsenal teammates once he joins up with the squad.

He’s going to have to work hard to break into the team after Ben White’s exceptional campaign at right-back last year.

There’s even been a suggestion that he could start ahead of William Saliba next season.