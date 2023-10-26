Arsenal are once again looking to add to their squad in January as they try to snatch the title away from Manchester City at the second attempt.

The Gunners pushed City all the way last season but fell short. Since then, a summer of big investment had improved the squad, with the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz arriving for big money.

But it doesn’t seem like the Gunners are done strengthening just yet.

According to Sporx, Arsenal are still keen on Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey and could look to test the waters again soon.

Arsenal watch Sacha Boey in Champions League action this week

Sporx claims that Arsenal were in attendance to see Boey play well against Bayern Munich this week.

Indeed, their report suggests the Gunners are ‘in love’ with Boey and are expected to make a bid in the region of £17m for the defender.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Of course, Arsenal’s interest in Boey is long-standing. They had eyes on him in the summer and are constantly watching him, with reports suggesting they’d also scouted him a few weeks ago as well.

Boey, dubbed an ‘amazing‘ player by Bacary Sagna, can play in both full-back positions if required.

Boey can improve Arteta’s squad

Whether or not he can make a dent on the first-team, though, is another question.

However, you can’t question the credentials of the young defender. He is playing regularly for a top team in Turkey and is doing well in the Champions League as well.

Certainly, there is a player in there when it comes to Sacha Boey and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will fancy his chances at bringing him on even more.

At £17m, Boey isn’t exactly a hugely expensive risk either. And with Arsenal falling short last year, adding depth in January might well be the difference between success and not.