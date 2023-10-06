Arsenal’s scouts were reportedly in attendance at Old Trafford this week to watch Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey in action against Manchester United.

The Gunners were heavily linked with a move to sign the 23-year-old Frenchman in the summer transfer window, but no move materialised in the end. However, Turkish Football now claim that Arsenal are still interested.

Photo by BSR Agency/Getty Images

Arsenal scouts watched Sacha Boey against Man United

Arsenal have barely made any mistakes with their recruitment over the last two-and-a-half years.

Mikel Arteta and Edu have formed a great partnership, and almost every signing they’ve made since 2021 has proved to be a good one.

The Gunners were on the market for a new defender in the summer. A move for Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey looked a real possibility, but Arsenal opted for Jurrien Timber instead.

The Dutchman is a fantastic player, but sadly for him, he suffered a long-term injury on his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest in August.

Timber won’t be back in action until the final few months of the campaign, and Turkish Football now claim that Arsenal are interested in signing Boey.

It has been revealed that Arsenal’s scouts have watched Boey in action in the Champions League this season. He scored against Copenhagen on the opening day before starring against Manchester United in a 3-2 win at Old Trafford earlier this week.

Arsenl’s scouts reportedly saw him there, and the report claims he will be sold if a good offer comes in for him in the January transfer window.

Photo by Berk Ozkan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Gunners don’t need him

Losing Jurrien Timber was a massive blow for Arsenal.

The versatile Dutchman can play anywhere across the back four and even in central midfield. He would’ve given Arteta plenty of options, but the Gunners boss will have to do without him for months now.

Arsenal still have Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu at right-back, while Thomas Partey has also been used there. They also have young Reuell Walters in the academy, who is a huge talent.

As ‘amazing‘ as Sacha Boey is, Arsenal don’t need him in January.