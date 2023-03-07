'What we hear': The fastest player in Germany could leave after claims Arsenal want to sign him - journalist











According to Sky Germany’s Marlon Irlbacher, Bayern Leverkusen are now entertaining the idea of selling Moussa Diaby this summer.

The French attacker has been strongly linked to both Arsenal and Newcastle in recent months, but there have been plenty of reports stating that the Bundesliga club aren’t willing to speak about any potential departure.

Indeed, Arsenal’s enquiries in January weren’t even answered, while Newcastle also had trouble making any headway last summer.

However, now Leverkusen are ready to talk about a move should a ‘fantastic offer’ come in.

Leverkusen ready to talk

Irlbacher shared what he knows about this situation.

“Moussa Diaby is the hottest personnel at Bayer Leverkusen next to Florian Wirtz,” Irlbacher says – as translated by SportWitness.

“His contract is worth €50m until 2025, so there’s really no reason for Bayer 04 to sell him in the coming summer.

“But the fact is, and this is what we hear, that if a fantastic offer comes in, then Bayer 04 is ready to talk and he wouldn’t mind making a move to a top European club. A return to Paris is on his mind.”

One to watch

Diaby will undoubtedly be one to watch heading into the summer, and he could be one of the best players on the market this time around.

He’d be a brilliant rotation option for Arsenal down the right wing playing in tandem with Bukayo Saka, but whether or not the Gunners would cough up huge cash for a winger who may not even be a starter remains to be seen.

As Irlbacher says, a move to PSG may make more sense, but Arsenal would be wise to move for the Frenchman. After all, he has eight league goals to his name this season and has clocked the highest top speed in the Bundesliga too.

