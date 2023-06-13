Arsenal want to sign Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze this summer, but will face competition from numerous other clubs.

A report from Italian outlet CalcioMercato has provided more details on the race to sign the 24-year-old.

Samuel Chukwueze enjoyed a decent campaign at Villarreal last season.

His six league goals and five assists helped his side to a fifth-place finish, with only Nicolas Jackson contributing to more goals.

However, Chukwueze only has one year left on his current contract which has alerted clubs across Europe.

Photo By Ivan Terron/Europa Press via Getty Images

Arsenal are now among the teams that want to sign Chukwueze as they look for more attacking cover.

It’s hard to see the Nigerian international challenging Bukayo Saka for his place in the starting line-up.

Chukwueze could improve the overall quality of an Arsenal squad that now also needs to prepare for a Champions League campaign.

The ‘amazing’ winger might finally be ready to test himself outside La Liga.

Arsenal want to sign Chukwueze this summer

The report from CalcioMercato suggests that Villarreal haven’t yet set an asking price for the 24-year-old winger.

Arsenal are listed among the teams interested in the winger alongside Liverpool, Real Madrid and AC Milan.

The Italian side are looking to get ahead in their pursuit of Chukwueze and will make contact in the next few days.

One person who could potentially convince Chukwueze to move to The Emirates is Santi Cazorla.

The pair played together at Villarreal and the Nigerian was previously very complimentary about the playmaker.

Photo by Fotopress/Getty Images

Asked who the most talented player was that he’s ever seen at Villarreal, Chukwueze said: “It has to be Santi Cazorla, he is a fantastic player who can play so well with both feet. He is special and very very talented.”

It’s hard to see Arsenal pushing too hard to sign Chukwueze even if they want the winger.

Saka’s position in the team is virtually guaranteed at this stage and seeing as Chukwueze only missed one game last season, he’s unlikely to settle for a place on the bench.

Arsenal are also nearing an agreement with Reiss Nelson to extend his contract.

Even if Arsenal plan to compete on four fronts next season, Chukwueze feels like an unnecessary purchase.

Only a serious injury crisis would justify adding bringing in another attacking squad player.