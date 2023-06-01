Report: Tottenham could now sign 'amazing' attacker in a swap deal involving their 27-year-old this summer











Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal in a player-plus-cash deal that would see Villarreal sign Giovani Lo Celso on a permanent basis.

That is according to Spanish journalist Nacho Sanchis.

Lo Celso has, of course, spent the last 18 months out on loan at The Yellow Submarine, and he’s done brilliantly back in La Liga.

Indeed, he helped Villarreal to a Champions League semi-final in 2021/22, while he continued to impress last season.

Understandably, Villarreal want to sign the 27-year-old on a permanent basis, but with financial issues still running rampant throughout La Liga, they may have to put together something of a creative deal.

Photo by David Ramirez/DAX Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Therefore, they’re making an offer for Lo Celso that would involve a bit of money as well as Chukwueze going in the other direction.



Chukwueze has been described as an ‘amazing’ attacker before, so this just goes to show how highly Villarreal rate Lo Celso.

It is interesting to hear that Chukwueze is the one involved in this swap deal. After all, they have another, more obvious, player they could have offered to Spurs.

Of course, we’re talking about Arnaut Danjuma.

The Dutchman is currently on loan at Spurs, and while he’s not had the best of times at Spurs, there’s clearly some level of appreciation for Danjuma behind the scenes in north London.

As enticing as this deal may be, it isn’t one that appears likely to be done anytime soon.

Spurs are set to appoint a new manager in the coming weeks, and before sanctioning any swap deal, Tottenham need to figure out whether or not their new gaffer will have any use for Lo Celso or will want Chukwueze in their squad.

This could be one that drags on a little while yet.

Photo credit should read JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images

Show all