Arsenal very proud of keeping Jakub Kiwior signing silent in January











Arsenal are reportedly very proud that they managed to keep the signing of Jakub Kiwior so silent in January.

The Athletic suggest that the deal caught plenty of people off-guard, which was exactly their plan.

Jakub Kiwior became the second winter signing at the Emirates last month.

He followed Leandro Trossard through the door as Mikel Arteta bolstered his title-chasing squad.

The Polish international starred at the World Cup in Qatar, starting every game for his country.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

In fact, since he made his senior debut in June, Kiwior has missed just three minutes of action for Poland.

Kiwior had impressed in Serie A with Spezia, and been linked with plenty of clubs.

However, the Gunners matched Spezia’s valuation of £20m, and got the deal done without other teams able to start a bidding war.

Arsenal have managed to add a promising young defender in Kiwior silently, which could out to be brilliant business.

Arsenal proud Kiwior deal kept silent

The Athletic provide further details of the transfer, stating: ‘This deal caught many fans — and indeed media — off-guard.

‘Although there have been reports of a ‘confidentiality clause’, Arsenal simply entered into a gentleman’s agreement with Kiwior’s camp to keep things under wraps.

‘That they managed to do so, especially while recruiting in the transfer-crazy media landscape of Italy, is a source of pride for all parties.’

Arteta had a private phone call with Kiwior before he signed for the Gunners.

Arsenal tried to bring in a second defender in Ivan Fresneda in January, but the right-back stayed in Spain.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Kiwior is unlikely to feature too heavily this season unless Arsenal suffer an injury crisis.

He provides back-up as a left-footed centre-back to Gabriel Magalhaes, who has barely missed a minute of action.

Kiwior’s only opportunity to play outside of the Premier League in now in Europe.

Arsenal won’t want to derail their title challenge, but have a very strong second-string to play in the Europa League.

Arsenal will hope their silent signing of Kiwior announces himself to English football very quickly.

