Jakub Kiwior became Arsenal’s second signing of this month’s transfer window, and Mikel Arteta played a big part in convincing the Pole to make the move.

The Gunners’ priority target in this window was Mykhaylo Mudryk, but Chelsea lured him away. That forced Arteta and Edu to change their plans, and they’ve brought in two players since.

Everybody knows about Leandro Trossard, but the signing of Kiwior has raised a few eyebrows because he’s relatively unheard of in England. Arteta, however, knows a lot about him.

What Mikel Arteta told Jakub Kiwior in a private phone-call before Arsenal signed him

The Athletic has shared some details on Arsenal‘s surprise move for Jakub Kiwior.

Nobody, apart from the folks at Arsenal and Spezia, really knew that there was interest in the Polish defender. Arsenal swooped in quickly and completed a deal in next to no time.

However, Arteta has wanted to Kiwior for a while. The report claims Arsenal began following the 22-year-old last summer, when he was called up to the Polish national team.

Arteta apparently spoke to Kiwior directly on the eve of the January transfer window. The report claims the Arsenal boss personally told him that “he admired his long passing and ability to build the play in the left half of the pitch.”

The Spaniard apparently further told Kiwior that he will not be guaranteed regular football. However, he has been asked to ‘fight for his place’ in the side.

TBR View:

Kiwior is a really exciting addition to this young Arsenal side.

The 22-year-old is hugely versatile. He can play in a back three or at left-centre-half of a back four. He has also filled in at left-back and defensive midfield as well, and that will give Arteta plenty of options going forward.

For starters, we think Kiwior will be Gabriel Magalhaes’ understudy. The Brazilian has been outstanding for Arsenal this season, but he has played almost every game and needs a break.

With Kiwior now in the side, Gabriel can be rested often in the second half of the campaign, which is excellent for him and Arsenal.

