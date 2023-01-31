Arsenal transfer news: Fabrizio Romano issues latest Ivan Fresneda update











Arsenal have been heavily linked with Real Valladolid’s Ivan Fresneda in recent weeks.

However, the Gunners won’t be signing the full-back this month, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer insider took to Twitter to say Fresneda will be staying with his current club until the end of the season.

Romano said an unnamed club made a loan bid for the 18-year-old today, but it was rejected.

As well as Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund were reportedly trying to sign the 18-year-old prodigy.

However, Romano said: “No Arsenal or Borussia Dortmund, he’s staying and will get top club move in the summer.”

Gunners should – and probably will – try again in summer – TBR View

Arsenal have been looking to bolster their ranks at right-back this month.

Cedric Soares has been linked with a move to Fulham, though it looks as though talks have been stalling.

Nonetheless, Fresneda would’ve been a good addition to the ranks in January.

AS previously deemed him ‘one of the biggest prospects in European football’.

At the same time, it’s not a massive surprise that he’s not leaving just yet.

On Monday, Fresneda appeared to have told Valladolid fans: “No, I’m not leaving, calm down.”

Maybe it’s for the best. The likelihood that he’d have been getting regular starts with Arsenal would’ve been low.

Another half-season worth of regular football with Valladolid will do him good.

Then, in the summer, Arsenal can try again.

At present, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu provide great options for Mikel Arteta.

And if Cedric stays, he’ll always still be a superb second or third-choice option for the Arsenal boss.

The priority for the Gunners now is a new midfielder.

It looks like it’s just a matter of time before Arsenal announce the signing of Jorginho from Chelsea.