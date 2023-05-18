Arsenal very keen on signing 23-year-old defender, plays in same position as Saliba











Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan this summer.

That’s according to journalist Ryan Taylor, via Give Me Sport, who has shared an update on the 23-year-old.

Changes are afoot at The Emirates already ahead of the summer transfer window.

After being such an important figure this season, Granit Xhaka looks to be nearing an exit from the club.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Youngster Charlie Patino also looks set to be off to find first-team football elsewhere.

There will inevitably be incomings as well with Arsenal now preparing for a return to the Champions League.

Declan Rice appears to be Mikel Arteta’s main target as he looks to upgrade his midfield.

The West Ham captain has earned a move to a top side after years of consistently brilliant performances.

However, Arsenal now appear to be keen to sign another defender, and Mohamed Simakan is the name being linked.

The young defender has impressed across RB Leipzig’s back line this season.

Arsenal keen on Simakan this summer

Journalist Ryan Taylor was asked about the 23-year-old and said: “As we’ve seen in the past few months, injuries do happen.

“Saliba’s injuries have obviously proved so damaging to Arsenal’s title hopes and so I do think that’s a player of interest.

“I wouldn’t say he’s predominantly a right-back, to be honest, he’s more of a right centre-back.

“It would depend on the fee that Leipzig would be willing to sell him for but that is definitely a player on Arsenal’s shortlist.”

Simakan could be the player Arteta needs to provide quality backup to William Saliba.

Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images

Jakub Kiwior was brought in a few months ago to deputise for Gabriel Magalhaes on the left.

He struggled against Brighton but is a young defender with the potential to improve.

The Polish defender also prefers playing on the left, making him a slightly awkward replacement for Saliba.

Arsenal are keen on Simakan because he can replace Saliba if necessary or provide another option on the right.

He’s even played in midfield on a couple of occasions this season.

Given his age and the possibility that teammate Josko Gvardiol might leave this summer, Simakan may be an expensive option for Arsenal.

He’s one to keep an eye on, but might not be a priority for Mikel Arteta at this stage.

