Arsenal urged to replace Granit Xhaka with Feyenoord captain Orkun Kokcu this summer











Arsenal have been urged to replace midfielder Granit Xhaka with Feyenoord star Orkun Kokcu this summer.

That’s according to Dutch pundit Jan Boskamp, who claimed that Xhaka was ‘on his last legs’.

It feels like very harsh criticism of the Swiss international, who has enjoyed a renaissance under Mikel Arteta.

He’s been deployed in a role with less defensive responsibility and popped up in more attacking areas.

At 30 years old, he’s one of the older members of the Arsenal squad.

However, there are certainly benefits to have a more experienced player in the middle of the pitch for the Gunners.

Arsenal are in the market for central midfielders this summer though.

Declan Rice has been heavily linked, and had a good game against Mikel Arteta’s side on Sunday.

Boskamp has now said that Arsenal should look at Orkun Kokcu to replace Granit Xhaka when the season is over.

He’s had a fantastic season with Feyenoord, and the 22-year-old could be about to captain the club to a surprise league title.

Talking about the Turkish international, Boskamp said: “He [Kokcu] has become an extension of the trainer [Arne Slot].

“You can see on the field that he has grown compared to last year. He takes the corners and the free kicks and when he chases through and others don’t join in, you see him shouting: ‘Hey, join us’.

“He didn’t do that a year and a half ago. Now he is the big man in midfield.

“If I could say so, I would send him to Arsenal. Why? Because there is a lot of footballing ability in that team and there are many young boys around.

“And that Swiss [Xhaka], I think he is on his last legs”

Valued at £30m, the 22-year-old would potentially be a cheaper option than Rice or Moises Caicedo.

Kokcu is one of the best goal scoring midfielders in Europe this season, surpassing Xhaka’s Arsenal goal tally by three.

He’s also fantastic in possession, and can both dribble and pass through a defence.

However, he barely contributes defensively, which is partly a symptom of the system he currently plays in.

Mikel Arteta could ask him to do more work in that area, but he’s more of a luxury player than Arsenal’s current options.

