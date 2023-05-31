Arsenal urged to keep hold of 21-year-old youngster and bring him into their team











Arsenal have been urged to keep hold of forward Folarin Balogun as he could prove to be a useful asset next season.

That’s according to American pundit Alexi Lalas who was speaking on his State of the Union podcast.

It’s set to be a big summer for the 21-year-old forward.

His campaign in Ligue 1 is ending this weekend after enhancing his reputation in France with Stade Reims.

Folarin Balogun has scored 20 league goals in 36 appearances, putting him near the top of the scoring charts.

His form has caught the attention of plenty of clubs across Europe who see a lot of potential in the young forward.

Mikel Arteta has a big decision to make when it comes to the 21-year-old’s future.

Lalas has urged Arsenal to keep Balogun and introduce him to the next season.

He would be competing with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah for minutes at The Emirates.

Although it’s unlikely he’ll be happy to settle for a bit-part role after becoming the star man in France for Reims.

Arsenal urged to use Balogun next season

Asked about the future of the young forward, Lalas said: “I know that despite not ultimately lasting and winning the EPL title, Arsenal had a hell of a year.

“This is an incredible team that is still very young and is only going to get better.

“But if you’re Arsenal and you’re going to be fighting on multiple fronts over there, why wouldn’t you bring him [Folarin Balogun] back?

“Why wouldn’t you have him as part of Arsenal going forward in the next season?”

Journalist David Mosse added: “I agree, I think he’s clearly better than [Eddie] Nketiah and even while I think Gabriel Jesus with his all-round talents should be the starter, Balogun has displayed the potential to be a better goal scorer than Gabriel Jesus.

“He’d be a great option to have when Jesus goes on one of his goalscoring droughts, he’s a guy you can throw in.

Lalas then went on to say: “Maybe, ultimately that happens [staying at Arsenal], but he is doing the most difficult thing to do and doing it at a rate that deserves attention and that’s why he’s getting attention from all of these teams.

“I think there will be a move up I mean that’s the traditional type of course or any type of goalscorer out there that is doing it for a smaller team. You want those goals.”

TBR View – Pivotal summer for Balogun’s future

Folarin Balogun has done enough to show Arsenal that he could be a valuable option next season.

It’s hard to say whether he’s above Eddie Nketiah right now given the different leagues they’ve been playing in.

However, for Arsenal, it might be the perfect time to cash in on Balogun if he’s not going to be a mainstay in the team.

His value is very high right now and with clubs across Europe chasing him, it would be silly not to at least consider those offers.

Balogun needs to continue his current momentum into next season and that may prove difficult to do at Arsenal.

