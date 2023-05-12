Arsenal unwilling to break the bank to tie down 23-year-old to new contract











Arsenal want to keep hold of Reiss Nelson this summer but are not willing to budge on their contract offer so far.

Nelson is out of contract this summer. He is believed to have a number of clubs keen on signing him, while Arsenal have also offered him fresh terms as well.

However, according to reports today, the exit door is looking more and more likely for Nelson as things stand.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Reiss Nelson to leave Arsenal

According to a report from Goal today, Arsenal have indeed offered a new contract to Nelson in the hope he wants to stay put.

However, rather than pushing the boat out to tie down the 23-year-old, Arsenal will simply not pay huge wages to the midfielder to convince him to stay.

Goal claims that such a stance is set to push Nelson further away. And as things stand, it looks like Nelson will be playing his football elsewhere next season.

A number of clubs, including AC Milan, are believed to be keen on signing Nelson this summer. There is also interest from the Premier League, with Aston Villa among the clubs mentioned recently.

TBR’s View: Time to move on

Arsenal are bang right not to go overboard here. Reiss Nelson has never really produced consistently and he’d have gotten his chance by now if Arteta really fancied him.

Yes, he had a huge moment this season and at times, has looked a player of real quality. But overall, he’s not a player Arsenal can be putting too much resource into.

Nelson will have no shortage of suitors this summer. He’s shown enough in glimpses to suggest he can be a big player if he gets a run at another club. Consistency will be key for Nelson and he’ll hope to get that elsewhere.

For Arsenal, it’s probably just time to part ways.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images