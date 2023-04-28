Report: AC Milan seriously considering signing Arsenal player for free this summer











Italian champions AC Milan are reportedly thinking of signing Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old Englishman hasn’t played a lot of football, but whenever he has been asked to have an impact, he has done it. He is a massive talent, and Mikel Arteta clearly likes him.

However, Nelson‘s contract will expire this summer, and unless he extends it at Arsenal, he will be a very attractive option for numerous clubs in Europe.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

AC Milan seriously considering signing Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson this summer

Arsenal are in talks with Reiss Nelson over a new contract, but a deal is yet to be struck.

The talented winger has been at the club since he was nine years old. He was always very highly rated at youth level, but he just couldn’t live up to the hype in the senior setup before this season.

Fighting for a new contract, Nelson has been brilliant this term. He has had a positive impact almost every time he has been given a chance by Arteta, and that’s why he’ll be a wanted man this summer.

CalcioMercato claim that Nelson’s agents have offered him to AC Milan as contract talks with Arsenal continue to drag on. The Italian giants are interested.

It has been claimed that Milan are ‘seriously considering’ the prospect of signing Nelson this summer, but they will only do so on a free transfer.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal should tie Nelson down to a new contract.

The 23-year-old loves the club and clearly has the talent to succeed. He’s not going to be the main man there, but he is a quality backup to have, which is something he has shown this season.

The summer transfer window is not too far away now, and the clock is ticking for Arsenal. They need to make a decision on Nelson, and in our opinion, keeping him would be the right one.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Nelson and Arsenal in the coming weeks.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

