Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has now urged Declan Rice to leave West Ham United, after claims his former side really want to sign him.

The Gunners moved to bolster Mikel Arteta’s options in the middle of the park in January after bringing in Jorginho from Chelsea.

Jorginho didn’t get off to the best start as Arsenal fell to a 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on Saturday, but the 31-year-old will certainly provide Arteta with an experienced option as he bids to deliver a Premier League title to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal were heavily linked with a move for Moises Caicedo before snapping up the Italian, but Sky Sports reports that Brighton held firm on their stance that the 21-year-old was not for sale as they knocked back two bids.

The Gunners are planning ahead in terms of their recruitment and they have been heavily linked with a move for Rice. CBS journalist Ben Jacobs claimed just yesterday that the Hammers are resigned to losing the 24-year-old, with Arsenal leading the race to sign him.

Now, Parlour has told TalkSPORT that he thinks Rice needs to leave West Ham for Champions League football.

Parlour urges Rice to leave West Ham

The Arsenal legend was weighing in on the debate over whether Rice is better than Manchester United star Casemiro.

Parlour suggested that he would opt for the Brazilian midfielder in his prime, but went on to claim that Rice should be looking to leave the London Stadium.

“Declan Rice has got to go, not being disrespectful to West Ham, to a bigger club, Champions League football on a regular basis and do it week in week out at a big club,” he said.

Rice looks set to leave West Ham over the summer with his contract set to run until the end of next season.

The England star has made it clear that he wants to be playing Champions League football in the future, something he is unlikely to achieve with the Hammers anytime soon.

Barring a complete collapse, Arsenal will be able to offer Rice the chance to play in Europe’s biggest competition next season. The midfielder has been described as an ‘unbelievable’ talent during his emergence as one of the Premier League’s best midfielders.

Rice would slot into Arsenal’s side brilliantly and provide Arteta with some much-needed quality depth in midfield. West Ham will be in a difficult position come the summer too as Rice will have just a year left on his current deal.

