Kieran Trippier has told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel that he would take Declan Rice over Thomas Partey – in comments which will certainly attract the attention of Arsenal fans.

Trippier has played with some unbelievable players during his career, whether that be with the likes of Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, Newcastle or England.

The right-back was asked to settle the debate of whether he prefers Casemiro or Partey. And while he refused to answer, he was much more emphatic when Rice was thrown into the equation.

Trippier picks Arsenal target Rice over Partey

Trippier played alongside Partey with Atleti. Meanwhile, he plays with Rice at international level. And interestingly, he did not hesitate when asked to pick between the two.

“Declan. Declan’s unbelievable. I don’t know if you watched the game the other night when we played West Ham, but just his intelligence, the way he breaks up play, how he travels with it, how powerful. Unbelievable. Probably one of the best in the world at what he does,” Trippier told Ferdinand’s YouTube channel.

Of course, Arsenal fans would be very interested by what Trippier has said. Obviously, Partey has been inspired for the Premier League leaders this season. And Mikel Arteta’s men have certainly benefitted from how often he has been available.

But it seems that Arsenal are now working on a summer move for Declan Rice. Reports from The Times claimed that the Gunners have identified the West Ham star as their top target for the end of the season.

And they believe that they can get a deal done.

Obviously, Rice is someone who has shone in the Premier League for several years now. So it is little surprise that Trippier is such a big fan.

However, it is quite something to hear the Newcastle star speak so highly of the £100 million-rated player, particularly when he has also played alongside Partey.

It just highlights just how significant it would be for Arsenal to sign Rice in the summer.