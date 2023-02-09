Arsenal transfer news: Ben Jacobs says Gunners 'favourites' for Declan Rice











Arsenal are reportedly priorisiting a move for West Ham United star Declan Rice this summer.

Multiple reports and sources have claimed the Gunners want to bring the England midfielder to the Emirates.

Now, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an in-depth update on the state of play involving Arsenal and Rice.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Jacobs, writing on CaughtOffside, claims the Hammers are “resigned” to losing their captain in the summer.

He also felt Arsenal are effectively the “favourites” for Rice’s signature at this moment in time.

‘Chelsea also really want Rice’

However, Jacobs warned the Gunners that Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United are also in pursuit.

He feels the Blues could be particularly difficult opponents again, as was the case for Mykhaylo Mudryk.

“Arsenal’s midfield priority will be Declan Rice and West Ham are resigned to losing him,” Jacobs wrote on CaughtOffside.

“David Moyes, as you’d expect, has been quick to argue if Rice leaves it should be for a British-record transfer fee.

“But suitors are hoping for a fee of £70-80m. This is ultimately because Rice’s contract expires in summer 2024.

“But Chelsea’s big-spending could inflate the market and thus Rice’s price.

“You can understand why selling clubs, especially for top-tier central midfielders, will point to Enzo Fernandez’s £107m fee and ask for something similar.

“I still think Rice will go for cheaper than that, but how much so will depend on whether West Ham get a bit of a bidding war.

“Chelsea also really want Rice. Manchester United and Newcastle United can’t be ruled out either, although I understand Rice’s preference is to stay in London.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

“Rice also wants Champions League football. Whether or not that means instantly remains to be seen, but Arsenal can clearly use this to their advantage given where they are heading.

“Rice has also spoken glowingly about Arteta. So it’s probably fair to term Arsenal the favourites right now.

“But as we saw with their pursuit of Mykhaylo Mudryk that doesn’t always mean a huge deal this far out.

“If Chelsea offer big or above market value money, Arsenal would have to go against their transfer-market principles.”

Arsenal must go all-out for Rice – TBR View

The Rice race is sure to be an exciting, hotly-contested saga. And Arsenal will certainly fancy their chances of triumphing.

Although the Gunners signed Jorginho in January, Mikel Arteta may well be looking for a more long-term option to build the team around.

Rice, who Mark Noble deemed “one of the best in the world at the minute” in 2022, would be the ideal option for any club.

However, Arsenal must be willing to really push the boat out, because Chelsea will be snapping at their heels.