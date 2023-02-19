Arsenal transfer news: Marcus Thuram now set to be available for free this summer - club director











Gladbach club director Roland Virkus has all but confirmed that Arsenal target Marcus Thuram will leave the club this summer.

Speaking to German outlet Sport1, Virkus made it clear ‘bigger clubs’ were making it impossible to convince Thuram to extend his contract.

The 25-year-old has been in sensational form in the Bundesliga this season.

He’s already having his best ever season in front of goal, having scored 11 times for Gladbach.

His form earned him a place in France’s World Cup squad in Qatar, where Didier Deschamps placed plenty of faith in his abilities.

Photo by Dale MacMilan/Soccrates/Getty Images

He was brought on in place of Olivier Giroud before half-time, and set up Kylian Mbappe’s second goal that evening.

Thuram has shown he can perform on the biggest stage and now looks set to make the next step in his career.

According to Sport, Arsenal are one of a number of clubs attempting to sign Thuram at the end of his Gladbach contract.

Virkus has now said that the chances of the Frenchman extending his contract have faded, which could be great news for the Gunners.

Arsenal target Thuram set to leave Gladbach for free

Asked about the 25-year-old’s future, Virkus said: “With Marcus Thuram, we stretched ourselves. We have to accept that when it comes to even bigger clubs, where Marcus might move to.”

“The fact that players are leaving us on a free transfer is not a positive situation and I can’t sugarcoat it.”

The ‘phenomenal’ forward has had an offer from Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich are also reportedly keen.

However, Thuram would reportedly prefer a Premier League move when he leaves Gladbach, which could benefit Arsenal.

Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

Thuram has steadily improved throughout his career, and still has plenty of time to keep getting better.

Leandro Trossard’s arrival in January meant Mikel Arteta now has a versatile forward who specialises on playing down the left wing.

However, with Arsenal now looking very likely to be playing Champions League football, further strength in depth is needed.

Thuram would certainly improve the overall quality of Arteta’s squad, and would be a bargain compared to their other potential options.

