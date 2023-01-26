Arsenal transfer news: Manchester United could make late move for 'incredible' Gunners target











CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has told The Football Terrace that Manchester United could try to sign reported Arsenal target Youri Tielemans late on in the transfer window.

Mikel Arteta will be happy with the business Arsenal have done so far after the club have addressed two key areas by signing Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior.

Arsenal’s strength in depth is expected to come to the forefront in their bid to end their 20-year wait for a Premier League title.

Of course, the Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for Tielemans over the past two transfer windows.

The Belgian’s contract with Leicester City is set to run until the end of the season and journalist Dean Jones claims he is still on Arteta’s radar, as well as Wolves star Ruben Neves.

But the Gunners may face added competition for the 25-year-old as Jacobs has suggested Erik Ten Hag’s men could throw their name in the mix.

Manchester United could try to sign Tielemans

Speaking on the Football Terrace, Jacobs feels Arsenal will be on the lookout for a new midfielder before next week’s deadline.

“I think we shouldn’t only be referring to a late Manchester United movement in terms of strikers. From what I hear it’s more creative minded players that can either get box to box from attacking midfield, or in central areas, or are a little more versatile across the front areas,” the journalist said.

“Therefore keep an eye on a player like Youri Tielemans who will be available on a free transfer in the summer.

“The expectation is that Leicester are going to try and hang on to Tielemans, they are not going to accept any financial offers now, because it’s more valuable to the football club to lose him on a free but have Tielemans help keep Leicester up.

“We know Arsenal could be in the mix for a midfielder, especially with Thomas Partey [editor correction: Mohamed Elneny] injured and I’m still waiting to see if a Manchester United, less likely a Newcastle, possibly Arsenal choose to speed up the strategy on Tielemans and due to the need to put something down.

“I guarantee you as soon as anyone puts an offer down for Tielemans other clubs will have their heads turned and Manchester United are ones to watch in that capacity.”

Tielemans has been ‘incredible’ for Leicester over the past few seasons and it’s no surprise that clubs are beginning to circle as his contract comes to an end.

The Foxes midfielder seems like the ideal fit for Arteta’s side due to his ability on the ball but Arsenal are seemingly yet to firm up their interest.

It seems unlikely that Leicester would be willing to sell him this month though, especially as they are currently in the mix for a surprise relegation battle.

Brendan Rodgers would probably prefer to keep the Belgian as he bids to keep Leicester in England’s top-flight, despite the fact the player can leave for free in a few months time.

