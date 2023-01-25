Arsenal transfer news: Journalist says Declan Rice's priority is to become a Gunner











Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United in the summer, and journalist James Benge has shared the latest on the situation.

The Gunners are absolutely flying in the Premier League at the moment. They are on top of the table, five points ahead of Manchester City with a game in hand over Pep Guardiola’s side.

Mikel Arteta has made Arsenal a very attractive option for top players, and Rice is one of them.

Journalist says Declan Rice’s priority is to join Arsenal

Declan Rice is up there with the best midfielders in the Premier League.

The Englishman, who’s still only 24, is a fantastic player. He’s excellent on the ball, positionally brilliant, and would be an absolutely incredible signing for almost every club in the country.

The Times reported over a week ago that Arsenal have made Rice their top transfer target for the summer window. He’s Arteta’s priority, but Benge has revealed now that it’s not a one-way street.

Even though multiple top clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and even Real Madrid want Rice, the Englishman’s priority, as things stand, is apparently Arsenal.

Benge said on House of Champions: A CBS Soccer Podcast: “I do know that Declan Rice, they’re his priority as well as him being Arsenal’s priority.

“He’s been speaking in absolute glowing terms about them behind closed doors.

“He’s really fascinated by this move.”



Arsenal’s midfield has arguably been the best in the Premier League this season.

Martin Odegaard has been absolutely incredible, while Granit Xhaka has gone to a whole new level. Thomas Partey is the best defensive midfielder in the country at the moment, and he’s one of the biggest reasons why the Gunners are on top of the Premier League table.

Xhaka, however, is 30 already, while Partey will get there at the end of this season. It’s wise of Arsenal to look for their successors or potentially even upgrades, and Rice would be magnificent.

However, reports have revealed that the Englishman will cost at least £80 million this summer, which means Arsenal will have to smash their transfer record to sign him.

