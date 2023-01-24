Report: Decelan Rice has decided who he'll join - Arsenal or Real Madrid











Arsenal and Real Madrid have both been linked with a move to sign Declan Rice this summer, and Spanish outlet El Nacional has revealed that the player has now made his decision.

The West Ham United and England star is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He’d be a fine signing for most clubs in the world, and Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti would love to have him at the end of this season.

Rice, however, has no interest in moving to Spain.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Declan Rice has promised Arsenal he’ll join them instead of Real Madrid

The Times and a number of other outlets revealed earlier this month that Arsenal are keen to sign Declan Rice from West Ham at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old will enter the final year of his contract this summer, and he has no intention of signing a new deal. He is almost guaranteed to leave the Hammers, and that has alerted plenty of top clubs in England and abroad.

The report claims Real Madrid considered signing Rice, while Premier League sides Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City are all interested in him as well.

However, the midfielder has decided to reject them all because he only wants the Gunners.

It has been claimed that Rice has already ‘given his word’ to Arsenal that he will join them this summer. He has turned down a move to Real Madrid, much to the disappointment of Ancelotti and Florentino Perez.

The report further claims: “The agreement with the footballer is completely closed.”

All that’s left for Arsenal is to strike an agreement with West Ham.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Club-record deal

Arsenal have shown in recent years that they aren’t afraid to splash big money on talented players. Rice certainly checks that box.

The report claims that West Ham want at least £80 million (€90 million) for their star man, and Arsenal, whose club-record transfer fee stands at £72 million for Nicolas Pepe (Goal), are ready to smash that.

It has been claimed that Rice will become the “most expensive operation in Arsenal’s history.” Arteta apparently believes the Englishman has “everything necessary to succeed at the Emirates,” which is why he has told Edu and the Gunners board to “pay everything the ‘Hammers’ ask.”

If this is true, Arsenal fans should start to celebrate because Rice could well prove to be the best signing they’ll make for a long, long time.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

