Arsenal transfer news: Jorginho would be happy to join the Gunners - Romano











Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Chelsea midfielder Jorginho would be open to joining Arsenal.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano provided an update on Arsenal’s last-minute transfer dealings.

For the last week, Arsenal have made it clear that Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is their main midfield target.

However, they’ve already had two bids rejected for the Ecuadorian international, and a deal looks very difficult to complete.

Arsenal are therefore being forced to consider alternatives, and one of those is Jorginho.

Florian Plettenberg has suggested that Arsenal are close to signing the 31-year-old.

The Italian is in the final six months of his contract at Chelsea, and the Gunners are now considering a move.

Romano has now stated that Jorginho would be happy to join Arsenal, although he’s not currently the club’s priority.

Romano says Jorginho is keen on Arsenal move

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano said: “Caicedo remains the priority but Brighton have absolutely no plan to change their stance, it’s really difficult.”

“Jorginho is another option on the table; Serie A return has always been his priority, but he’d be open to join Arsenal.

“It’s up to Arsenal, if they want to proceed or not; he’s one of the players they have been considering in the last ten days.”

The £50m midfielder would be a back-up to Thomas Partey at The Emirates, although they’re very different players.

Partey is much quicker than Jorginho, and they must suited to sitting in front of the defence on his own.

Jorginho needs another player to do his running for him, but is excellent in possession.

It’s no surprise Jorginho would be keen on a move to Arsenal with his time at Chelsea nearly up.

Whether he’s the right player to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s squad is another matter.

