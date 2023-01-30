Journalist claims people close to Moises Caicedo to Arsenal deal are 'frustrated' with Brighton's stance











CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has shared why people close to a possible Moises Caicedo to Arsenal deal are ‘frustrated’ with Brighton’s stance.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping to bolster his midfield options before tomorrow’s deadline as Mohamed Elneny looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Gunners received a bit of a scare on Friday as Thomas Partey was forced off after a blow to the ribs during their 1-0 loss to Manchester City. The 29-year-old is expected to be back for their clash against Everton this weekend, but it seems Arsenal are looking to land another midfielder before the window shuts.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Arteta’s men have now had two bids knocked back by Brighton for Caicedo, with The Athletic reporting that their second was worth up to £70 million.

Now, it seems that people close to the deal are annoyed due to the fact that the Seagulls have not declared their valuation of the player.

Jacobs says people close to Caicedo deal are ‘frustrated’

Jacobs took to Twitter this morning to provide an update on Caicedo’s possible move to north London.

The CBS journalist claims Brighton’s chairman, Tony Bloom, has not stated how much he would be willing to sell the 21-year-old for.

This shows Brighton sticking to their position (as expected), but also Arsenal knowing that and still trying again. Those close to a possible deal remain frustrated Brighton have not offered up any valuation, but this is how Tony Bloom works with agents and suitors. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 30, 2023

Brighton have seemingly made it clear that Caicedo is not for sale this month, despite his plea for the club to sell him on social media.

It remains unclear how high Arsenal are willing to go in order to land the Ecuador international, but they will be wary of paying over the odds.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Edu Gaspar has shown he has a keen eye for talent in the market but the Gunners have already backed out of a deal for Mykhaylo Mudryk over his asking price.

While Caicedo is undoubtedly an exciting prospect, he has only played a total of 26 games in the Premier League and anything over £70 million seems like a bit too much for the youngster.

Arsenal may be forced to turn to alternative targets before tomorrow’s deadline, with their options in the middle of the park looking slightly thin at this moment in time.

Show all