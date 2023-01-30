Arsenal are now close to signing Jorginho from Chelsea - journalist











Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported on Twitter that he has now been told that Jorginho is close to joining Arsenal, with Chelsea keen to sell the 31-year-old before the January transfer window closes.

The Gunners may be about to get their midfield signing after all. However, it is probably not the player that supporters would have hoped for amid links with Moises Caicedo.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

As reported by The Athletic, Mikel Arteta’s men have seen two bids turned down for the Brighton star. Their latest offer was worth up to £70 million. However, the Seagulls are not planning to let him go.

Jorginho to Arsenal close

Fabrizio Romano sprung a surprise on Monday by suggesting that Arsenal now want Jorginho. And Chelsea are open to letting the 31-year-old leave. The Italy international is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

For many Arsenal fans, the news may be a concern. Jorginho has not been at his best for some time. It has certainly been a disappointing season for the Blues.

However, it would seem that the Gunners are persevering with a move. Plettenberg has now claimed that a deal is close, with Chelsea ready to sell the player in the final hours of the window.

❗️X News #Jorginho: Been told that he is close to join @Arsenal because #Gallagher won’t join Everton. The deal with Gallagher is close to be off. Chelsea wants to sell Jorginho instead of Gallagher. #AFC #CFC @SkySportDE 🇮🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/VXuxw9b3T9 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 30, 2023

Ultimately, Arsenal fans will have to trust that Arteta and Edu see something in Jorginho they believe can help the Gunners to the title this season.

Their midfield has been absolutely sensational. And if the trio of Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard can stay fit, Arteta will not need to make many changes anyway.

But of course, history tells you that signing ageing players from Chelsea has not always worked out too well for Arsenal. So Jorginho would certainly arrive with a point to prove.