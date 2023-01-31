Arsenal transfer news: Ibrahima Bamba tries to force deadline day move with cryptic Instagram post











Reported Arsenal target Ibrahima Bamba has posted a cryptic message on his Instagram.

The 20-year-old Italian midfielder took to social media today as he looks to move away from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes.

In the last week, Bamba’s agents have flown to London to discuss a possible transfer away from Portugal.

One report suggested that a move was ‘imminent’, although this appears to be wide of the mark.

Journalist Ben Jacobs suggested yesterday that Arsenal could move quickly for Bamba if a deal to sign Moises Caicedo fell through.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

After having two bids rejected for the Brighton midfielder, it now looks as if that ship has sailed.

Instead, Arsenal have had an offer for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, and the Italian looks like their most likely midfield arrival.

However, Bamba has taken to Instagram as he tries to force a move away from Vitoria Guimaraes with Arsenal interested.

Arsenal target Bamba posts message on Instagram

The 20-year-old posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story today that said: “He who laughs last laughs best. Life is a choice”

Bamba has also removed all mentions of Vitoria Guimaraes, and any pictures of him playing for the club.

After a successful start to the season in Portugal, he’s clearly trying to make the most of the increased interest in him.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Arsenal could still make a last-minute bid for Bamba, although his Instagram post is unlikely to sway them into a move.

In the last hour, there are reports that Chelsea may be keen on Bamba.

If that’s the case, he could end up being the player that replaces Jorginho at Stamford Bridge.

