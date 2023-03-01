Arsenal could sell Kieran Tierney for £25m as Gunners eye Declan Rice











Arsenal want to recoup the £25 million they spent on Kieran Tierney as the Gunners look to raise funds to potentially pursue a move for Declan Rice this summer, according to a report from The Times.

It appears increasingly likely that Tierney will be on the move out of the Emirates this summer. The left-back has been a fan favourite throughout his time in North London. However, he has struggled for opportunities this term.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The 25-year-old has fallen behind Oleksandr Zinchenko in the pecking order. And he has not completed 90 minutes in the Premier League since September. It also seemed ominous for the Scotland international that Takehiro Tomiyasu has been used ahead of him on a couple of occasions.

Arsenal want £25 million for Tierney

Reports from The Sun last week claimed that Newcastle want Tierney. And he was considering his future with the Gunners over the lack of game-time.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

The Times has now provided a further update. They report that Arsenal want to recoup the £25 million they spent on Tierney. But they are looking to raise funds as they set their sights on an £80 million move for Declan Rice.

It will be a shame to see Tierney leave Arsenal. He was one of the players who tried to set a much higher standard during the darker days for the club. And for some time, he appeared to be earmarked as a potential future captain.

Mikel Arteta himself, has described Tierney as an ‘incredible‘ player. And he is the kind of player every club in the Premier League would love to have in their squad.

Unfortunately, he simply does not appear to be suited to what Arteta wants from his full-backs. So it may be best for all parties if a move can be agreed this summer.