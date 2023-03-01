Arsenal could make attempt to sign Moises Caicedo alongside Declan Rice this summer











Arsenal could still make a move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo next month, even if they sign Declan Rice.

That’s according to The Times, who outline Mikel Arteta’s plans for the next transfer window.

Arsenal have an incredibly exciting few months ahead of them.

Mikel Arteta has led the Gunners to the top of the Premier League with a third of the season left to play.

Photo by John Cripps/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Manchester City will be chasing them down, but their return to the Champions League looks all-but-secured.

This means Arsenal should be able to attract the best players possible when the transfer window re-opens.

West Ham captain Declan Rice looks set to be the Gunners’ top target after admitting his Champions League aspirations.

However, The Times also suggest that Arsenal could go back in for Caicedo this summer as they look to improve the overall quality of the squad.

After missing out on the Ecuadorian in January, they could finally agree a deal to sign the talented youngster.

Arsenal targeting move for Caicedo this summer

The report from The Times suggests that Arsenal are ‘confident’ of signing Declan Rice ahead of rivals Chelsea.

They also believe Arsenal will ‘renew their interest’ in Caicedo this summer.

The Independent have claimed that the ‘incredible’ 21-year-old could cost as much as £90 million when he finally moves on.

This would make him a more expensive transfer than Rice, but the pair could really complement each other.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Arsenal may not just be targeting two new midfielders in the next transfer window.

Mikel Arteta is also reportedly after another winger and a new left-back.

The Gunners will need to really improve their squad depth to maintain their league form and compete in the Champions League.

It’s a brilliant problem to have, and means the next transfer window should be thrilling at The Emirates.

The Gunners have already identified two proven Premier League talents to compete with the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.

Arsenal bringing in Caicedo in the summer would be a fantastic addition.

Show all