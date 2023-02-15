Arsenal transfer news: Gunners target James Maddison described as one of world's best free-kick takers











Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign James Maddison, who has been labelled as one of the world’s best free-kick takers.

A report from 90min suggests the Gunners are keeping a close eye on the 26-year-old’s situation at Leicester City.

Maddison is almost single-handedly dragging Leicester away from the relegation zone this season.

His nine goals and five assists this season is an incredible tally for a player turning out for a bottom-half side.

He was in imperious form against Tottenham at the weekend, and Spurs simply couldn’t cope with him.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

That form has put him on the radar of some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Tottenham have also been linked with Maddison, while Newcastle have been admirers for some time.

In fact, one of Newcastle’s stars, Kieran Trippier is a big fan of the 26-year-old.

He’s described Maddison as one of the best free-kick takers in the world, which will certainly interest Arsenal.

The Gunners don’t have a player who can offer the same threat from set pieces as Maddison right now.

Arsenal target Maddison described as free-kick master

In an interview with The Times, Trippier was asked about Maddison’s free-kick taking ability.

“He’s probably one of the best in the world [at taking free-kicks], Madders [Maddison],” Trippier said.

“If we’re both playing and he wants a free-kick, we’ll just have to do rock, paper, scissors on the pitch!”

Maddison and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse are the only players to score more than one free-kick this season.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Although it’s not the most important attribute for a playmaker, it’s certainly a nice bonus having that set-piece goal threat.

Arsenal are already oversubscribed for attacking playmakers in their squad.

Martin Odegaard has been on fire this season, and Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira are wating in the wings.

That’s not to say Maddison and his lethal free-kicks wouldn’t be welcome at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta is looking to sign an elite central midfielder, but not in the same profile as Maddison.

The likes of Moises Caicedo and Youri Tielemans play a very different role to the 26-year-old.

There are other areas of the squad that need investment before bringing Maddison in.

