Arsenal transfer news: Gunners leading the race to sign Declan Rice

Daily Mail journalist Martin Samuel has now said that Arsenal are leading the race to sign Declan Rice.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (31/1 7:10am) Samuel believed that Chelsea had pulled out of the race to sign the West Ham captain.

All eyes are on whether Arsenal can sign a central midfielder in January.

Their top target this month has been Moises Caicedo, but Brighton are digging their heels in.

The likes of Youri Tielemans and Ibrahima Bamba have also been linked in recent days.

Arsenal are keen to bring in a player who could act as competition for Thomas Partey.

Declan Rice is very much a summer target for Arsenal, and Samuel now believes they’ve got a good chance of signing him.

He’s made his desire to play in the Champions League clear, and the Gunners look set to be able to offer him that opportunity next season.

Samuel says Arsenal are leading the race for Rice

Samuel was talking about Arsenal’s midfield conundrum this morning and said: “As I understand it, Chelsea believe that they’re out of the race for [Declan] Rice.

“Arsenal are the favourites, he wants to go to Arsenal, but somewhere along the line in all of these negotiations that go on between the player and the club representatives, Arsenal have got ahead.

“I’m not sure about Chelsea and Declan Rice anymore, I think Arsenal are favourites, but that deal wouldn’t take place until the summer.”

The £70m-rated midfielder was an unused substitute yesterday as West Ham advanced to the next round of the FA Cup.

The Hammers are struggling in the league this season, but are still fighting on three fronts.

Rice would love to win some silverware with West Ham before departing in the summer.

As Samuel says, Arsenal are now leading the race for Rice, and could offer him plenty of trophy opportunities in the future.

