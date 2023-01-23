Arsenal Transfer News: Interest in Weston McKennie emerges late in the window











Arsenal are continuing to scour the transfer market and could now look to make a late window move for USA midfielder, Weston McKennie.

The Juventus midfielder has been tipped to make a move to England for some time now. Tottenham have shown plenty of interest in him and it’s even been claimed he ‘dreams’ of completing a move to Spurs.

However, according to a report from Gazzetta this morning, Arsenal are now looking at McKennie as well. It’s claimed in the Italian publication that the Gunners are on the trail of McKennie, along with a number of other clubs.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Fulham are all mentioned as potential landing spots for McKennie. But it is the mention of Arsenal that will raise eyebrows the most.

Gazzetta reports how Juventus are willing to do business for McKennie at around the £20m mark. That sort of fee wouldn’t put a club like Arsenal off. The Gunners are making moves to strengthen this month, and have already raided Italy to try and sign Jakub Kiwior.

Lauded as an ‘extraordinary‘ player, McKennie did well with the US in the World Cup. However, like so many at Juventus, he could now be on the move.

TBR’s View: McKennie would strengthen the Arsenal squad

But that’s about it really. It’s hard to see McKennie really pushing anyone out of the starting XI. But, for £20m, it might be a deal worth doing for the Gunners.

It would be nice to see McKennie in England as well. He seems to have been linked for so long that it would be a shame if we never got to see him in action.

Certainly, McKennie has a lot of good attributes. Much like Tyler Adams at Leeds, the USA star is energetic in the midfield and could be of use.