Arsenal transfer news: Evan Ndicka agrees personal terms with Barcelona











Barcelona have reportedly agreed personal terms with Arsenal target Evan Ndicka.

That’s according to German outlet Sport1, who the French defender could be on his way to the Catalan giants.

There was plenty of speculation surrounding Evan Ndicka’s future during the January transfer window.

The Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back only has six months left on his contract, and no interest in renewing.

It meant plenty of Europe’s top clubs were interested in Ndicka, including Arsenal.

The ‘phenomenal’ defender was on Arsenal’s radar as they looked to bolster their defensive options.

Journalist Ryan Taylor suggested last month that Arsenal would look to land Ndicka on a free transfer this summer.

However, the need to bring in another centre-back has been greatly reduced by the signing of Jakub Kiwior.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Although the young Pole hasn’t featured in the Premier League yet, he’s already impressed Gunners staff.

Arsenal won’t be as worried now that Ndicka has reportedly agreed terms with Barcelona.

Barcelona look set to sign Arsenal target Ndicka

The report from Sport1 suggests that personal terms have been agreed with Barcelona and the 23-year-old.

However, the Spanish side haven’t completely made their mind up on finalising the deal.

They have until the start of next month to do so, before Ndicka can start talking to other clubs.

Sport1 also believe Ndicka would only be a back-up at Barcelona, which may not appeal to the Frenchman.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Right now, it’s unlikely he would be first choice at The Emirates if Arsenal did decide to throw their hat into the ring.

The only reason he might be is if William Saliba or Gabriel Magalhaes leaves the club.

The Brazilian has been linked with moves away from Arsenal in the past, but a deal always seems unlikely.

Ndicka’s move to Barcelona is unlikely to worry the Arsenal hierarchy right now.

They have plenty of options in defence already, many of whom are only going to keep improving.

The draw of Champions League football next season should make it easier to acquire other targets as well.

Show all