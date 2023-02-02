How Arsenal squad have reacted to training with Jakub Kiwior











Jakub Kiwior has already made a big impression since his move to Arsenal it seems, with LondonWorld reporting that he has impressed his teammates and the coaching staff with his work on the training ground.

Kiwior was one of three players Arsenal signed in the January transfer window. He was perhaps the least high-profile arrival at the Emirates, with both Leandro Trossard and Jorginho well established in the Premier League.

Kiwior did arrive with a big reputation. And Arsenal spent £20 million to bring the 22-year-old to North London, according to Sky Sports.

Arsenal squad impressed with Jakub Kiwior

It seems likely that Kiwior will play a peripheral role in the opening months of his spell. Of course, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have formed an outstanding partnership this season.

But perhaps it is fair to say that Mikel Arteta has reason to believe that he will be ready if he is needed at any stage.

According to LondonWorld, Kiwior has managed to impress both teammates and staff at Arsenal with his performances in training.

In fairness, while Kiwior is not exactly a household name in England yet, he is not someone who has no experience of playing in the top-flight. He left Spezia having made 39 appearances in Serie A.

Arteta is in the great position in that he can take his time to integrate Kiwior into the lineup. Saliba and Gabriel’s partnership could easily see out the season if they remain injury-free.

Meanwhile, the likes of Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Rob Holding are also available to the Arsenal boss. The Gunners therefore, can allow Kiwior to take his time to adapt to his new surroundings.

However, by the sounds of it, it would appear that Kiwior is not going to need that long to settle anyway.