Arsenal Transfer News: Declan Rice likely to join this summer











A lot has already been made of Declan Rice and a potential transfer to Arsenal during the next summer transfer window.

Rice is being tipped to leave West Ham. After remaining loyal in recent seasons, Rice is finally set to depart the Hammers and go in search of Champions League football. As we know, a number of big clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea, are keen on signing the England man.

Likely

The big question on Declan Rice has always been where he will end up. There has, for years now, been a common acceptance that Chelsea might be his landing spot.

However, with his best friend Mason Mount potentially leaving and the Blues struggling, Rice is expected to look elsewhere.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

And according to The Telegraph, Arsenal is considered the most likely destination as of right now for Rice.

The Telegraph reports how Rice is considered Arsenal’s top target at the moment. He is more likely to be pursued than his England teammate Jude Bellingham, who the Gunners feel could cost that bit too much.

Bellingham is expected to join either Real Madrid, Man City, or Liverpool. Both he and Rice impressed recently for England, with Steven Gerrard even labelling Rice’s performance as the ‘perfect‘ way to answer any critics he might have.

TBR’s View: Rice to Arsenal is the one that needs to happen

There are a few signings Arsenal can make this summer to take them to that next level and landing Declan Rice is one of them.

The West Ham and England man has been brilliant for a number of years now. But he’s done his time at West Ham, and he can expect to bring in a big fee for the Hammers as well as build on his £60k-a-week wages.

If Arsenal do get Rice, then it’s another game-changer. Few players can improve their starting XI right now, but Declan Rice is one player who can.