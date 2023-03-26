Steven Gerrard left amazed by ‘brilliant’ Arsenal target Declan Rice











Steven Gerrard has heaped praise on reported Arsenal target Declan Rice for putting in a ‘perfect’ display for England this week.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for Rice ahead of the summer window as Mikel Arteta bids to strengthen his midfield.

Arsenal did move to bring in Jorginho in January and the Italian has impressed on the whole, but the north Londoners will be keen to bring in a younger option to compete with Thomas Partey.

Indeed, Arteta has reportedly made Rice his priority target this summer, with Chelsea also said to be interested.

The West Ham star has been a standout performer under David Moyes and looks set to secure a big move away from east London over the next year.

Yet, he has come under some criticism of late, with both Roy Keane and Graeme Souness claiming that he needs to do more for the Hammers.

But Steven Gerrard has waxed lyrical about his display against Italy and feels he answered his critics with an all-action performance for England.

Gerrard left amazed by Rice

Speaking on Channel 4’s coverage of England vs Ukraine tonight, Gerrard heaped praise on Rice for putting in a man of the match display against the European champions on Thursday.

“It was a fantastic display [vs Italy] and he’s had a little bit of criticism of late,” the Liverpool legend said. “Certain people have questioned certain things that he does.

“He’s a specialist in there. He’s a holding midfielder who’s got great legs, great energy.

“He can burst forward, he can see a pass. We can see that he can get on the scoresheet. It was the perfect way to answer any criticism.

“To go away to Italy, a really tough game – get man of the match, be dominant and help your team get over the line, which he did.”

Rice was in action for England once again tonight as Gareth Southgate’s men picked up a win over Ukraine.

The 24-year-old has starred for the Three Lions over the past couple of years, while becoming West Ham’s main man in the middle of the park.

It’s no surprise that Arsenal have made him their top transfer target ahead of the summer.

Rice would provide some much-needed competition for Partey’s place in the side and he could even replace the Ghanaian in the future.

