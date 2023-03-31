Arsenal Transfer News: Jude Bellingham considered unlikely











Arsenal are not considered among the club most likely to be a landing spot for England midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer.

That’s according to The Telegraph anyway, who report that Bellingham – although admired at Arsenal internally – is not likely to be a player the Gunners purse.

The Telegraph claims the package to sign Bellingham will be too much for Arsenal. A fee of £100m+ is expected and then on top of that, a hefty wage package. All in all, the club signing Bellingham is looking at a deal worth closer to the £200m mark.

Arsenal’s admission of defeat in the Bellingham race could throw the door wide open for Liverpool. The Reds are long-term admirers of the England man. Indeed, it is well known that Bellingham is open to joining Liverpool, even though their Champions League hopes are thin.

Bellingham has emerged as a genuine ‘superstar‘ in European football in recent seasons.

He enhanced his rep further with a fine World Cup and over the recent international break, was integral and impressive in a big win in Italy.

Arsenal are, though, expected to go for Declan Rice as their midfielder of choice.

It can’t be completely ruled out as we know anything is possible in football. But if Arsenal did sign Jude Bellingham, then it would be a shock move.

There has been so much talk of where he might go and so little mention of Arsenal that if he did rock up at The Emirates, it would cause quite the stir.

Of course wining the league might help their argument. Arsenal have been superb all season and if they nab the title, then Bellingham might give more thought to the move.

One thing is for certain, though, and that’s whoever gets Bellingham is getting a genuine world class talent.