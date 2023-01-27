Arsenal transfer news: De Zerbi shares what he's told Caicedo amid Gunners bid











Arsenal are reportedly trying to bring Moises Caicedo to the Emirates Stadium in the latter stages of the January transfer window.

Multiple sources and outlets have been reporting on the Gunners’ efforts to try and sign the Brighton star.

At 11am on Friday, Fabrizio Romano claimed on Twitter that Arsenal had made a £60million bid for Caicedo.

“Negotiations enter into key stages for Caicedo’s future,” he added.

Romano then provided a further update on Arsenal’s pursuit of the Ecuador international at 12:25pm.

At the time of writing, that was Romano’s latest Twitter update on the state of play involving Arsenal and Caicedo.

Minutes later, however, Sky Sports reported that Brighton had also rejected the Gunners’ £60million offer.

“The Gunners remain interested and are deciding whether to go back in with an improved offer,” added the report.

“Despite Brighton’s insistence he’s not for sale.”

‘Stay a few more months’

On Friday, Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi faced the press ahead of his side’s FA Cup meeting with Liverpool.

He spoke of a conversation he had with Caicedo, suggesting he didn’t want the player to leave mid-season.

“He [Caicedo] is a good guy, Sussex Live quoted him as saying. “He’s focused on Brighton.

“I hope he can stay with us until the end of the season. In my opinion that is the best solution for us.

“I can understand other big teams want Caicedo, Mac Allister, Mitoma, and March.

“I spoke with him on Wednesday and I told him my opinion.

“It is always difficult to change during the season. For our way, it is important for him to stay a few more months.

“He is relaxed. I spoke with him like a father, not a coach.

“I understand when one player has the possibility to change to a very big team.

“But my work is to give the style of play but also advice for his career and his life.”

Three much-needed signings on cards for Arsenal – TBR View

Caicedo is a ‘magnificent‘ player who looks a cut above at Brighton and seems ready for a big career move.

As well as Arsenal, the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea have also been linked with the midfielder.

Missing out on Mudryk now looks like a blessing in disguise, in hindsight.

It has given the Gunners much more wriggle room when it comes to making multiple much-needed signings.

Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior have joined already, now Caicedo could be next.

Obviously it won’t be easy as Brighton don’t want to let him go, so let’s see how things go in the coming days.