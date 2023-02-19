Arsenal transfer news: Adrien Rabiot contract update offered by Fabrizio Romano











Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on Arsenal target Adrien Rabiot’s future.

Romano posted on Twitter about the Frenchman’s contract situation at Juventus.

Arsenal are one of a number of Premier League sides interested in the 27-year-old.

A report from Calciomercato this week suggested Arsenal have already contacted Adrien Rabiot over a potential summer move.

Newcastle and Liverpool are also interested in the French international, who could become a free transfer in the summer.

Tottenham were even tempted to make a bid for Rabiot in January to beat the rush of clubs wanting to sign him for nothing.

Despite the speculation surrounding his future, Rabiot has been one of the first names on the team sheet at Juventus this season.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

He’s already matched his best goal scoring season of his career, although that’s not why he’s in the team.

Juventus have been subject to another major controversy in Serie A this season, after being given a 15-point deduction for financial irregularities.

Romano now says Rabiot will have talks with Juventus next month, but speculation is continuing to grow that Arsenal will make their move for the midfielder.

It’s a position Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen in this summer, and the 27-year-old could be the answer.

Taking to Twitter, Romano shared Rabiot’s quotes from a SkySport interview, before adding some information of his own.

“Adrien Rabiot on contract expiring in June: “I’m here at Juve, focused on my performances. I’m not thinking of my contract now – we will see how talks will go in the next months”, tells Sky,” Romano said.

“Rabiot could leave as free agent – Premier League is his biggest dream.”

As Romano says, Rabiot’s desire to play in the Premier League could benefit Arsenal’s pursuit of the Frenchman.

Photo by Isabella Bonotto/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

His passing and dribbling in the middle of the park make him a really tough midfielder to come up against.

He’s very press-resistant, but also contributes really well when his team are out of possession.

Rabiot would offer brilliant competition for Granit Xhaka or Thomas Partey if signed.

Arsenal are also really interested in Moises Caicedo, but his transfer fee looks hard to justify when Rabiot is available for free.

Arsenal are likely to have plenty of options this summer, especially if they have Champions League football to offer.

