Arsenal told they’ll have to pay ‘silly money’ to sign ‘exceptional’ player this summer

Arsenal have been told by Manchester City that they’ll have to say ‘silly money’ to sign Joao Cancelo this summer.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta received a huge blow during their 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Despite the win and overall decent performance, he lost Jurrien Timber to a serious injury just after half-time.

There was plenty of excitement around Timber who can play across the back line.

Arsenal have spent quite a lot in the transfer window already but may need to enter the market again after losing the Dutchman.

There’s an interest in signing Joao Cancelo from Manchester City who isn’t part of Pep Guardiola’s plans.

However, Arsenal have been told that they’ll need to spend a huge amount of money to sign Cancelo or any Man City player in the future.

The treble-winning side aren’t keen on selling to a direct rival any time soon.

Arsenal need to spend silly money to sign Cancelo

The report talks about how another Arsenal target Aymeric Laporte is about to sign for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

They go on to say that Arsenal will need ‘silly money’ to sign another Man City player and have no interest in doing further business with them.

Cancelo is expected to eventually join Barcelona this summer although their financial situation means that nothing is certain until the transfer is confirmed.

The ‘exceptional’ defender would be a great addition to Arsenal and would suit their style of play.

Man City will think that they’ve already strengthened one of their nearest rivals enough over the past few years.

Allowing Mikel Arteta to join the club is one thing, but then selling them Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko has elevated the side.

It’s no surprise that Arsenal would have to spend silly money to sign Cancelo in the final weeks of the window.

It’s unlikely Arteta has that sort of cash at his disposal after their previous spending this summer.