£57m Arsenal target has just agreed to join another club, he’ll sign a three-year contract

Reported Arsenal target Aymeric Laporte has agreed to join Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr this summer.

That’s according to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, who claims that Laporte has officially said ‘yes’ to leaving Manchester City for the Middle East.

Arsenal could be in the market for another defender this summer after Jurrien Timber was hit with a significant injury on his debut last weekend.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly a huge fan of Laporte, who is currently out of favour at Manchester City after the club signed Josko Gvardiol.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claimed this week that Laporte is hugely appreciated at Arsenal.

But it seems the Frenchman is ready to make a switch to Saudi Arabia after falling down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola.

Laporte agrees to Al-Nassr move

Aouna took to social media platform X and shared an exclusive update on Laporte’s future.

The 29-year-old has agreed to join Al-Nassr and will pen a three-year contract with the Saudi outfit.

Laporte could have been an intriguing option for Arteta to provide cover for both Gabriel Magalhaes and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

But the Gunners are probably after a more versatile option after Timber’s injury as the Dutchman could fill multiple roles across the backline.

It’s a surprise to see Laporte is willing to make the move to Saudi considering he has received plenty of interest from Premier League sides.

The £57 million defender is still in his prime years and would be an excellent addition to any top side in England.