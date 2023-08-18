Arsenal have now opened talks to sign ‘exceptional’ £60m Manchester City player

Arsenal are looking for a new full-back after the injury to Jurrien Timber and have now reportedly opened talks with Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo.

Cancelo has been mentioned for much of the summer when it comes to Arsenal. Since returning from a loan spell with Bayern, Cancelo’s career has been in limbo a bit.

But according to 90Min, Arsenal could offer the full-back a lifeline. 90Min claims that while there is big interest from Barcelona, it is Arsenal who have opened discussions over signing the Portuguese star.

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA – JULY 30: Joao Cancelo of Manchester City looks on prior to the preseason friendly match between Atletico Madrid and Manchester City at Seoul World Cup Stadium on July 30, 2023 in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo by Lexy Ilsley – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

The ‘exceptional‘ Cancelo has fallen out of favour with Pep Guardiola but he then also failed to impress over in Munich as well, with Bayern opting not to sign him permanently.

Cancelo would slot in for Arsenal given his ability to play both full-back positions. Crucially, he is accustomed to stepping into the midfield, just like Mikel Arteta asks of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

City paid huge money – more than £50m – to sign Cancelo and it remains to be seen whether they’d let yet another player join Arsenal.

Guardiola has alread let Zinchenko and Jesus join the Gunners, while Mikel Arteta also tried to get Ilkay Gundogan in the summer as well.

Cancelo to Arsenal would be a huge deal

It would seem odd for City to strengthen their biggest rival. If they let Arsenal sign Cancelo then it will certainly be a bold old call from the club.

Cancelo remains a class act in many ways and there’s no doubt that if playing well, he improves this Arsenal side a lot.

Having been mentioned so much this summer, it always seemed unlikely that Cancelo would join Arsenal.

However, it very much looks like it could be on and that in the end, the Gunners might get their man.