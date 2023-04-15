Arsenal told it might cost £60m to land Rasmus Hojlund this summer











Arsenal might well be interested in signing Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer but face a mammoth price if they want to do the deal.

Hojlund is attracting plenty of attention from a number of onlooking clubs. Arsenal and Manchester United are among the main contenders, while Tottenham have also been mentioned as holding an interest.

And according to reports from Italy this weekend, Hojlund will come with quite the price tag if he is to be sold.

Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

According to Corriere Della Sera, Hojlund has a host of suitors in Europe and his agents have been actively travelling around to sound out interest.

In the report, it’s claimed Hojlund’s reps visited Chelsea just last week while there’s also been a visit to Tottenham as well.

In terms of the price tag, it’s claimed that Atalanta are looking at getting around £62.5m for their man. In an ideal world, they won’t be selling. But given their status in the game and the money being talked about, there is an acceptance a deal could be done.

For Arsenal, a new number nine isn’t a priority given the form of Jesus and Nketiah. And with more than £60m needed to get Hojlund, this might be one that the Gunners walk away from.

TBR’s View: Arsenal don’t need to spend on Hojlund

For all his qualities and the goals he has scored, Arsenal aren’t really desperate for a player like Rasmus Hojlund right now.

Sure, the Dane has an abundance of ability and will go on to be a fine player. But at more than £60m and not even guaranteed to start, Arsenal would be taking a big old risk here.

Chelsea, as we know, are desperate for forwards. And if they’ve already been meeting agents, then this might be one Arsenal end up staying clear of anyway.