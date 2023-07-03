Arsenal to push for ‘incredible’ midfielder with same agent as Saka

Arsenal are now pressing on with their bid to sign Southampton midfielder, Romeo Lavia, according to reports this evening.

The Times are claiming that Lavia is next on Arsenal’s hitlist as they prepare to unveil the signing of Declan Rice.

Despite reports on Monday that West Ham are getting a tad inpatient with Arsenal, the feeling is that Rice will be an Arsenal player in the next week or so.

And after Rice is confirmed, The Times claims that Arsenal will make a solid play to sign Lavia.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

The ‘incredible‘ teenager is wanted by a number of clubs this summer, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United all having looked at him.

But The Times states it is Arsenal who intend on pushing hard for Lavia. That, of course, could spell the end of Thomas Partey’s time with the club, while Granit Xhaka is also close to sealing a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Southampton are looking for £50m for Lavia. Interestingly, the young midfielder is on the same agency as Bukayo Saka. The Gunners, then, will hope that might sweeten the deal a bit.

Arsenal will have spent over £200m by the time they are done and their spending doesn’t seem like slowing down yet.

Going all out

Should Arsenal go out and get Romeo Lavia on top of everyone else, then it would cap a quite remarkable summer for them.

Lavia is certainly one for the present and the future and the fact the Gunners are looking to replace Thomas Partey with him says a lot.

Lavia can be a key player for Arsenal for a decade or more if he does sign. In terms of profile, age and ability, he is everything Mikel Arteta loves.