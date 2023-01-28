Arsenal Transfer News: Declan Rice stance becomes clear after Moises Caicedo bid











Arsenal are pushing to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton but that will not stop them from going for Declan Rice either, as they look to strengthen.

The Gunners are prioritising new midfielders at the moment and according to The Telegraph, will move for Rice in the summer regardless of how their move for Caicedo works out this month.

It’s suggested that Rice and Caicedo are wanted to strengthen the midfield ranks significantly ahead of an expected Champions League campaign next season. In the report, it’s suggested Sambi Albert Lokonga faces an uncertain future, meaning Rice would represent a significant upgrade.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Lokonga has had a dismal time of things since signing. Indeed, he has been tipped to leave the club this month if the Gunners do indeed add Caicedo.

If he is to move on this month with Caicedo arriving, then Rice’s summer arrival will only push him further down the pecking order.

Rice, meanwhile, is thought to be open to moving to Arsenal. The midfielder is believed to be ready to move on from West Ham, after remaining loyal in recent seasons. The Telegraph reports that it will take at least £70m to get the Hammers to consider selling.

TBR’s View: Rice and Caicedo give Arsenal a chance of all trophies

There’s no doubt adding Caicedo this month helps Arsenal towards the title. But if the Gunners can go and get Rice as well, then the Champions League might be in sight as well.

The Gunners are dealing in a completely different market now to that they were previously. Players now seem to want to come, and the Kroenke’s are willing to back Arteta as well.

Come the summer, if Arsenal have Rice and Caicedo in the building and Lokonga is moved on, then frankly, Arsenal fans will be rejoice.