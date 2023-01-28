Arsenal could sell Albert Sambi Lokonga if they sign Moises Caicedo - Sky journalist











Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has claimed that Arsenal will consider selling Albert Sambi Lokonga this month if they can sign a replacement in central midfield.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. A £60 million bid from Mikel Arteta’s side was turned down by the Seagulls yesterday (Sky Sports), but the North Londoners are expected to go back in with an improved offer.

Caicedo’s arrival, should it happen, could end Lokonga’s Arsenal career.

Arsenal are short of options in the middle of the park.

Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are Arteta’s first-choice midfielders, while Albert Sambi Lokonga and Mohamed Elneny are the only two backups.

To make things worse, Elneny has suffered a serious injury, while Partey had to be substituted at half-time against Manchester City last night because of a problem in his ribs.

Arsenal could end up with just Xhaka and Lokonga in central midfield soon, which is probably why Arteta is really pushing to sign a new man in the middle of the park. Caicedo appears to be his top target.

Right after speaking about Arsenal’s rejected bid for Caicedo, Sheth said on Sky Sports: “Kind of interlinked with all of this is that Monaco have approached Arsenal over the possibility of signing the midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

“I’m told Arsenal will only allow him to leave if they can bring in a replacement. That all ties in with what we’ve been talking about (Arsenal’s bid for Caicedo) just now.”

TBR View:

Lokonga’s case is a really interesting one.

The Belgian, branded as a ‘supremely gifted’ player, has bundles of talent and potential. He’s excellent on the ball, can pick out a pass and has the ability to drive past players into the opposition third. However, the biggest issue with him is the defensive side of his game.

Lokonga’s positioning errors can be infuriating at times – just ask Martin Odegaard, who shouted at him three times towards the end of the game against Manchester City last night.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Lokonga in the next few days. If Caicedo comes in and Arsenal receive a good offer for the Belgian, we won’t be surprised at all to see him moved on.

