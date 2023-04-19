Arsenal target Ryan Gravenberch considering Bayern Munich exit, his agent is speaking to clubs











Ryan Gravenberch is reportedly leaning towards leaving Bayern Munich this summer, after he’s been linked with a move to Arsenal.

The Gunners will be keen to address their lack of depth in midfield during the next transfer window, despite enjoying what has been an exceptional campaign to date.

Arsenal did move to bring in Jorginho from Chelsea in January, but that looks to be a stop-gap signing to help them in their bid for the Premier League title.

Of course, Mikel Arteta’s men have been heavily linked with a move for West Ham’s Declan Rice. But another midfielder who’s reportedly on their radar is Ryan Gravenberch.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Indeed, Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna claimed earlier this week that Arsenal are planning to meet Gravenberch’s agents.

Now, it seems that the 20-year-old’s agent has begun sounding out potential destinations for him ahead of the summer.

Gravenberch could leave Bayern

Goal reports that Gravenberch is ‘leaning towards’ the idea of leaving Bayern this summer after a frustrating season in Munich.

The Dutchman has found opportunities hard to come by since making the £16 million switch from Ajax last summer.

And his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has already spoken to clubs that would be interested in signing him.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Gravenberch arrived at Bayern with plenty of promise after an exceptional campaign at Ajax. But the move just hasn’t worked out for him as of yet, with the likes of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka ahead of him in the pecking order.

Of course, it’s still early days for the youngster and Bayern reportedly have no intention of selling him. But if the player’s mind is set on a move, the Bundesliga giants may be forced to change their stance.

Gravenberch could be an excellent addition to the Arsenal midfield and would certainly fit the profile of a young, exciting prospect.

But the Gunners seem to be prioritising a move for Rice at the moment and it’s unclear whether they want to bring in two new midfielders.

