Arsenal planning to meet with agents of Ryan Gravenberch











Arsenal are planning to meet with the agents and representatives of Bayern Munich midfielder, Ryan Gravenberch, ahead of a summer move.

Gravenberch is being tipped to move on from Bayern after failing to kick on since sealing a £16m move from Ajax.

A number of clubs are keen on the Dutchman. Reports over the weekend have suggested Liverpool have spoken to Gravenberch’s reps already and that Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the young midfielder.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

However, Liverpool face a tough fight if they do want to sign Gravenberch.

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, Arsenal and Manchester United are both keen on exploring a deal for Gravenberch as well. Taking to his Twitter account, Aouna states that the midfielder is wanting to play more, leaving the door open for a transfer.

Lauded as being a ‘complete player’ and one of the finest young talents in Europe, Gravenberch has not quite had the impact he’d have hoped to have over in Munich.

Arsenal, as we know, are looking to add more quality and depth in the summer. After going for the experience of Jorginho in January, a younger midfield prospect like Gravenberch could well be ideal.

TBR’s View: Gravenberch ideal for Arsenal

The next few windows for Arsenal are going to be big but if they can get their hands on a young midfielder like Ryan Gravenberch it would be big bonus.

The competition to sign him will be fierce, as we know. But there’s a reason why so many want him, and that is because he is a quality young player who has just lost his way a tad.

Arsenal would be ideal for the Dutchman really. The chance to work under a coach like Arteta and learn from the like of Jorginho and Xhaka.

If this is a deal that can be done, then Arsenal have to go for it.